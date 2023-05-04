Chontavia Shelton Strong, 46, passed away on March 25, 2023. She will be missed by her husband, Jamie Strong; children, Skyler, Jaidyn, Jordan, Jamie, and Jodiah; grandchildren; Parents: Apostle Cheryl Williams Shelton and Delton Shelton; siblings, Broddrick Mongo, Hamp Cheevers, Nikima Jones, Minique Daughrity, Shameka Wyatt, and Leslie Bush. A service to honor her life was held Saturday, April 8, 2023 2:00 PM at Potters House Kingdom International Ministries. Services were under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL). A memory may be posted to our website at Dwilliamsmortuary services.com. Serving with a Spirit of Excellence. 352-204-2381.
