Charles Thomas Mason, 82 of Williston, Florida died on June 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 31, 1941. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lola Matsko.
Charles retired from the Navy and later from the VA in Gainesville, Florida. During his 20 years in the Gainesville area, he was well known within the bowling community. Charles competed in tournaments both locally and in Vegas, Reno, and other areas within the States.
Charles was known as “My Hero” to Jeff Dudley, who he coached in bowling.
Charles hobbies aside from bowling included riding his Honda Trike motorcycle, going on cruises, going to casinos and playing bingo.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary I. Mason of Williston where they shared their home. He is also survived by his daughter Cherie Mason and her partner Sherry Rowe of Cripple Creek, CO, his son Charles A. Mason and his partner Polina, granddaughter Cordella Mason of Delta, CO, his son Curt L. Mason, Amanda his wife, and his grandson Donovan Mason of Great Mills, MD, and a stepson Albert E. Penttila of Jacksonville, FL.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL. Burial will be held the following day on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Florida Cancer Center in Gainesville, Florida. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home in Williston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.