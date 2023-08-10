Celia Dailey Dole, age 69 of Houston, Texas passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital. Celia was born October 14, 1953 in Miami, Florida. She was the first born of Dr. James Dailey and Marguerite Dailey. She grew up in Williston, FL and graduated from Williston High School in 1971. Celia attended Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA for her freshman and sophomore years upon which she transferred to Auburn University. At Auburn she completed her bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1975 and a master’s degree in secondary education in 1978. Celia took a job teaching biology at Eufaula High School. While teaching in the Eufaula school district, she met her husband Carl, and they were married on August 2, 1980. They were educators in Eufaula, Alabama for most of their career and spent their last years teaching in Leesburg, Georgia. Celia spent more than 40 years as a teacher. She was a part of a beloved birthday club which was a group of her teaching colleagues from Eufaula who met once a month to celebrate each other’s company. Celia was a member of University Baptist Church in Houston where she became a member of the MT Nester’s Bible study class where she made many close friends. She was also a former member of First Baptist Church in Eufaula, Alabama for 42 years where she served as Sunday school teacher, mission friends helper, vacation Bible school volunteer among other many ministry related initiatives. Celia will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James and Marguerite Dailey Sr.; sister, Patricia Mudgett. Celia is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Carl Dole; son, Stephen Dole (Cati); daughter, Sarah Moutz (Nathan); grandchildren, Maggie Cate, Christian and Harrison Dole, Cooper, Charlotte and Camden Moutz; brother, Jim Dailey Jr.; sisters, Margaret Neyman (James), Juliana Minium (Scott); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Friday, August 4, 2023 at University Baptist Church (16106 Middlebrook Drive Houston, Texas 77059) with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Celia Dole Memorial Scholarship at Eufaula High School, Attention: Courtney Hinton, Eufaula High School, 530 Lake Dr, Eufaula, Al 36027.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.