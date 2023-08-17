Carlton (Mr. CB) Byrum, 84, of Archer, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Carlton was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Colerain, N.C., to the late William Benjamin Byrum and Retha Askew B. Mizell. Carlton was also preceded in death by one brother, Hal Byrum and one sister, Mary Rose Enterline. Carlton is survived by his adored wife Audrey (Sug) Byrum of 61 years. His sister Phoebe B. Strough, half-brothers Ben and Bruce Byrum. He is also survived by his niece, and nephews and survived by several great nieces and nephews who will miss him tremendously.
Carlton served four years in the Air Force and was stationed for most of his time in Okinawa. He was always proud of his service to his country.
In Carltons many years after the service he was a Linotype Operator, carpenter and owned his own bait and tackle shop.
Carlton was an avid outdoorsman and loved all things outdoors but especially fishing. He was a multi-year champion fishermen through the Hawg Hunters Club. He loved bird watching and he and Audrey enjoyed that favorite pastime together. Carlton loved the country and all of God’s creations.
Mr. CB as he was known was a school bus driver for many years. He was very fond of all the students that rode his bus over the years. He enjoyed seeing them everyday and watching them grow up. Mr. CB enjoyed his career as a bus driver.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at Bronson Community Church.
Carlton touched many lives in his lifetime, and we are all better for it. He was a great husband, brother, uncle and friend. We will all remember him fondly. He will be missed by every life he touched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.