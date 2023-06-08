Retired Williston School teacher Billie Sue McDonell Johnson passed away June 3rd. A fifth generation Levy Countian, Billie Sue was born in 1941 at Alachua General Hospital to Glover and Dullye B. McDonell. Billie Sue was blessed to be raised by two wonderful and loving parents as she grew up on the family’s livestock and timber farm in the small Levy County community of Raleigh, FL. Although her father died when she was only 13, Billie Sue’s mother saw that the couple’s two daughters had normal lives growing up in a one-parent home.
Billie Sue was active in her church – First Methodist of Williston – as well as her school and community. Billie Sue’s Great-great grandfather R.K. Limbaugh and his family were charter members (in 1870) of what would eventually become the First Methodist Church of Williston. During her years at First Methodist, Billie Sue’s support included playing the organ, the piano, singing in the Choir and coordinating funeral food meals.
At a young age Billie Sue learned to play the piano and was in the WHS Band where she played the clarinet. Billie Sue was the last member of the original WHS band when she graduated. Billie Sue was active in Student Government, a Class Officer and helped coordinate her senior class trip to New York City in 1959. In more recent years Billie Sue was active in planning reunions for the “WHS Class of ‘59”.
After graduating from WHS, Billie Sue attended Florida Southern Methodist College in Lakeland where she was in the Concert Band and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. It was at Florida Southern that she met a young, former U.S. Airman named Joie Johnson. Joie had grown up in nearby Haines City and after finishing his tour with the U.S.A.F., returned to Polk County and attended Florida Southern.
Joie and Billie Sue were married in 1961 and soon after their sons were born, the family moved to Williston as Joie had accepted a job as the Managing Officer of the newly established First Federal Savings & Loan of Bronson.
During these years and beyond, Billie Sue was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, relative and friend. She always made certain that birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, graduations and other special events of her family and friends were made even more special by a delicious home cooked meal, a homemade cake or pie, a card with a thoughtful message, a gift and an endless amount of love. Billie Sue enjoyed decorating and always made certain that her homes were not only immaculately clean, but decorated for the season. Like her mother, Billie Sue enjoyed dressing nicely and also like her mother, Billie Sue thoroughly enjoyed canning, cooking and baking.
In 1971 Billie Sue and Joie built a home on the farmland where she had grown-up. The home was a short distance from where her mother still lived. It was not long after moving back to Raleigh that she finished her college education graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in Education – Go Gators.
Soon after her college graduation she began teaching 7th grade mathematics at Williston. In later years she would teach advanced math at the high school level. Billie Sue thoroughly enjoyed her 31 years of teaching at Williston. She made life-long friends with students, their parents and her fellow teachers. Whether it was as a mother or school teacher, Billie Sue wanted others to follow the rules and strive for their best, all the while enjoying life. Pizza parties, donuts, home baked sweets and music between classes were common in “Mrs. Johnson’s class”, yet all knew when it came to education time, “Mrs. Johnson did not tolerate foolishness”. In 1994 Billie Sue was recognized as the State of Florida’s Outstanding Faculty Advisor at the Key Club Convention in Miami.
Like her mother, Billie Sue was very committed to supporting her family and she got much joy out of caring for them and making certain they were comfortable in life. Billie Sue was a wonderful listener and tremendous supporter of her husband and their sons.
Billie Sue enjoyed planning events and travels for her family. Daytona Beach, Boston, Cedar Key, Savannah, St. Patricks’ Day in Charleston, July 4th in New York City, the Bahamas, a threeweek trip out West and an excursion to Guatemala – Billie Sue was the driver of these and they were always enjoyed by her family and others. She exhibited boundless energy and enthusiasm in all the tasks she undertook. When her mother’s health began to deteriorate in the late-1970’s, Billie Sue worked tirelessly (with the support of Joie and her sister Carolyn) to coordinate caretakers so that Mrs. McDonell could remain in the familiar surroundings of the home where Billie Sue and Carolyn were raised.
In later years Billie Sue enjoyed learning about her family history. On Billie Sue’s father’s side, roots ran deep in Levy County. In the early 1850’s three of her Great-great Grandfathers moved to what would become Levy County. The history of Levy County reports that each of these men – John F. McDonell, Charles H. Phinney and R.K. Limbaugh – were active in the pioneering years of east Levy County. McDonell and Phinney settled their families in and around present-day Raleigh while Limbaugh homesteaded on land where the current Williston Junior-Senior High School is located. The history of Levy County reports that in the mid-to-late 1800’s Billie Sue’s Great-great grandfather John F. McDonell donated wood from his sawmill to be used in the construction of the First United Methodist Church of Archer.
Billie Sue is survived by: her husband of 62 years Joie R. Johnson, her sons Randy S. Johnson and Michael R. (Mike) Johnson, and her sister Carolyn McDonell Lomax.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: First Methodist Church of Williston 213 W. Noble Avenue Williston, FL 32696 or Florida United Methodist Children’s Home P.O. Box 6299 Deltona, FL 32728-9998.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the First Methodist Church of Williston, Florida at 11: 00 am with Judge Joe Smith, Reverend Reggie Williams, and Danny Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston. Arrangements are under the care and directions of Knauff Funeral Home in Williston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.