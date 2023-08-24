Betty Juanita Colson, born November 12, 1939, left this world and moved to her Heavenly home on August 17, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Carl Colson, her parents, August and Katie Allen, and sister Ann Hagerman. She is survived by her children, Dwayne Colson and Tonya (John) Townsend of Chiefland, her brother, Tommy Allen of Chiefland, stepchildren Deborah McComic, Carl, and Keith Colson, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many cousins and countless friends.
Betty was a waitress for 61 years in the Chiefland Community. She has served 4 generations of families breakfast and lunch over the years. She enjoyed attending church, ladies meetings, shopping, fishing and loving on her beloved Taco. Above all this, she lived to serve her Lord. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Chiefland on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. Brothers Jeremy Crawford and Ray Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at the Cherry Sink Cemetery in Trenton, Florida.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Chiefland.
