Betty Catherine Arnold O’Neill passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, at 95. Betty was born in 1927 in Eustis, Florida, to Harry and Elsie Arnold. Her family moved a lot while she was growing up, living in Bayamo, Cuba, Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba, Texas, Arkansas, and many cities throughout Florida. She remembered her times in Cuba fondly, especially attending the USO dances while she was in high school. She often told the story of returning from Cuba on a boat with her mother and sister and they had to zigzag to avoid the German U boats. They then moved to Holly Hill, FL, for her senior year and she graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach in 1945.
Betty attended Florida State College for Women for two years, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She met her husband William “Bill” G. O’Neill at party at the University of Florida, and they married in 1948. She worked as a typist while Bill completed law school and then moved to Ocala where Bill opened a law practice. They were blessed with two daughters, Peggy and Deborah. Betty was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Ocala Junior Women’s Club. Betty served as PTA president, Girl Scouts District Chair, and as a Gray Lady at Munroe Memorial Hospital. Betty supported Bill during his years practicing law and while he represented Marion County in the Florida State Legislature.
Bill and Betty purchased property outside of Williston in 1960, first living in a small vacation cottage and then building their forever home on BoPoDo Farm in 1972. Betty embraced farm life which ranged from her daughters’ horse shows to deworming cows and providing homes to stray dogs. She and Bill hosted many get-togethers with family and friends and especially loved visits with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty returned to college and graduated from the University of Florida in 1982, proud to be the only grandmother in her class. Betty was blessed with wonderful friends while living in Ocala and Williston, and enjoyed playing bridge and meeting with a special group called the Lunch Bunch. After moving to the farm, she was a dedicated member of the Williston First Presbyterian Church.
Betty was known for her kind heart and soft-spoken demeanor. She was the very definition of a sweet southern woman. She loved her family and friends, BoPoDo Farm, traveling, reading, gardening, painting, and cross-stiching.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Harry Dudley Arnold, Jr, daughter Peggy O’Neill Basham, husband William “Bill” G. O’Neill, and sister Iola “Ikey” G. Arnold. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah O’Neill of Williston, granddaughter Laura Basham York (Tony) of Milton, GA, granddaughter Catherine Basham Sullivan (Tim) of Fredericksburg, VA, and great-grandchildren Brendan and Kiera York, and Mackenzie and Wyatt Sullivan.
