Barbara Priest Weeks, resident of Williston, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. She was 85 years old. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Williston First Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Owenby will officiate. Burial will be held at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, Florida. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Williston.
