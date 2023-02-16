Barbara Priest Weeks, resident of Williston, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. She was 85 years old. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Williston First Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Owenby will officiate. Burial will be held at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, Florida. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Williston.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.