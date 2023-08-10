Barbara Kelly Weldon of Gainesville, formerly of Williston, died Friday, July 28, 2023. She was a loving and dedicated Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Survivors include her four children, Paulette (Jeff) Cook, Sheree (Craig) Fugate, Matthew (Dori) Weldon and Laurie (Darren) Jernigan, 10 grandchildren, Jared Inman, Kristian Godfrey, Amy Langworthy, Brandy Weldon, Katie Smith, Ryan Hensen, Mariah Weldon, Darren Jernigan Jr., Daniel Jernigan, Ciara Jernigan, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Earl Kelly and Jerry Kelly, grandson Daniel Cook, and granddaughter Caitlin Inman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday August 11th at Williams -Thomas Funeral Home, 823 N.W. 143rd St., Newberry, FL 32669

For those who prefer, donations can be made to Friends of the Williston Library (FOWL) or The March of Dimes. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomas funeralhome.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.