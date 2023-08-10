Barbara Kelly Weldon of Gainesville, formerly of Williston, died Friday, July 28, 2023. She was a loving and dedicated Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Survivors include her four children, Paulette (Jeff) Cook, Sheree (Craig) Fugate, Matthew (Dori) Weldon and Laurie (Darren) Jernigan, 10 grandchildren, Jared Inman, Kristian Godfrey, Amy Langworthy, Brandy Weldon, Katie Smith, Ryan Hensen, Mariah Weldon, Darren Jernigan Jr., Daniel Jernigan, Ciara Jernigan, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Earl Kelly and Jerry Kelly, grandson Daniel Cook, and granddaughter Caitlin Inman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday August 11th at Williams -Thomas Funeral Home, 823 N.W. 143rd St., Newberry, FL 32669
For those who prefer, donations can be made to Friends of the Williston Library (FOWL) or The March of Dimes. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomas funeralhome.com.
