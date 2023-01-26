Anita Florence Scoggins, 81, passed away on January 21st, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was happily married to the love of her life, Norman Scoggins, for 60 years this past September. She found joy in spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and more recently being GGMA to the great grandchildren, riding the homestead watching the deer and turkey, fishing at the river and traveling.
She was born in Pittsburgh and met and married Norman after moving to Florida. They worked side by side having three children and building a wonderful life together. After moving from St. Petersburgh to Chiefland in 1970, they built Scoggins Chevrolet in 1973 which they ran together for over 40 years. They were true partners in every aspect of their lives together.
She is survived by her loving husband Norman and their three children, Victor Scoggins, Brout and Teresa Sakowski, and Pamela Philman; four grandchildren Heather (Kyle), Todd, Shelby (Matthew) and Dalton (Kelci); and seven great-grandchildren Mason, Norah, Wesley, Everly, Sidney, Ida and Samuel; two brothers Dutch (Fran) Rosencrance and Tom Rosencrance and a large extended family and a life’s worth of friends who treasured her and who she treasured. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Florence Rosencrance, brother Del (Gert) Rosencrance, sister in law Sylvia Rosencrance, brother in law Ron Scoggins and her beloved granddaughter Brittni Scoggins.
A funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Pine Grove Baptist Church in Trenton, Florida with a visitation held one hour prior. Interment was held at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Tony Clubb officiated.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Chiefland.
