Wright-Pierce gets consultation contract for Cornelius Williams Park project

WILLISTON — Wright–Pierce Engineering Services has been approved by the Williston City Council for engineering services for the proposed Cornelius Williams Park project.
Engineering services provided will include a kick-off meeting to discuss and prioritize goals for the park’s renovation and improvement, site survey, wetland and habitat investigations, and stormwater-related concerns with the plan.
Total cost for the survey and consultation comes in at $53,000.
Williston recently obtained a $465,000 grant from the Florida Department of State to overhaul the park, located on NE 40th Street.
Wright-Pierce had previously developed a master plan for the park, based on input from city staff and parameters specified in the African American Cultural and Historical Grant.
Cornelius Williams Park currently has two ball fields and two basketball courts, which will be improved on as part of the project.
The master plan includes ball field bleachers, two soccer fields, improvements to the children’s play area, a pavilion with concession stands, a performance stage and restroom complex.
Cornelius Williams Homestead Museum will also be built on the site, along with paved walking paths, access for handicapped residents and improvements to parking areas.
In other board business, Art Konstantino of the Williston CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) failed to be reappointed to his chairperson position with the agency.
Board members cited Konstantino’s residency issues, as well as the condition of his storefront business.
In a March 14 email to the city council, Konstantino explained that he had to change his business name due to a conflict with Levy County. His storefront is not used for business, as he is a consultant for water treatment systems and demonstrates products he sells to customers in person.
It would appear Konstantino is using his business address to comply with the residency requirement for the CRA position.
While Konstantino has expressed his interest in continuing to serve on the CRA, council members were reluctant to reappoint him and for the second time, tabled the resolution.
City clerk Latricia Wright, who was praised by City Manager Terry Bovaird for her help and support in his transition from police officer to current city manager, received an additional increase in her salary after discussion by the board.
Wright previously was approved for a 4.5 percent salary increase. However, City Council President Debra Jones, after researching other municipalities and their pay structure for city clerk, decided to round up Wright’s salary from $57,000 to $60,000.
The city council unanimously approved the motion.
Wright recently completed her training in the Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) program which “demonstrates mastery of administration skills critical to good government.”
The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston.
