WPD: Murder suspect died of a single gunshot wound in Georgia

Editor's note: The story seen below is an updated version to the one seen in this week's Levy Citizen and contains new information the Citizen received Tuesday morning from the Williston Police Department regarding the deadly shooting that occurred Monday at Monterey Boats in Williston.
WILLISTON — The suspect reportedly involved in a deadly shooting Monday at Monterey Boats died from a gunshot wound in Georgia, according to Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls.
This information from Rolls was included in a updated news release the Levy Citizen received from the Williston Police Department Tuesday morning.
The WPD originally responded to Monterey Boats at 5:17 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting. According to a WPD news release, once officers arrived, they found one person dead.
The suspect in the shooting was later identified by the WPD as 31-year-old Jonathon Jerome Segar, who they say had a prior domestic relationship with the victim.
According to the news release, Segar fled the scene of the shooting prior to law enforcement's arrival and was, at the time, believed to be no longer in the area of Levy County.
In the news release, the WPD said Segar was last spotted driving a Chevrolet truck with blue and yellow graphics for “DGD” Discount Garage Doors.
In a social media post Monday afternoon, the WPD announced that a warrant for premeditated murder had been issued for Segar.
In the updated news release, Rolls said Segar's vehicle was spotted in Dooly County, Georgia, by a deputy with the Dooly County Sheriff's Office. A vehicle pursuit then began.
Rolls said Segar shot at the deputies during the pursuit before ultimately crashing. One gunshot was then heard from the vehicle.
Rolls said after deputies made sure it was safe to approach the vehicle, Segar was found deceased inside.
According to Rolls, no officers were injured and none returned fire during or after the pursuit.
