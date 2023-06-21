WPD: Murder suspect died of a single gunshot wound in Georgia

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.