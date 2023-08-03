WILLISTON — The Williston Police Department has announced an order to take into custody for a boy they say is connected to a string of recent vehicle thefts in the city.
According to an WPD news release, Rico De’aendre Ridgeway, 15, is facing the following charges.
Burglary of a conveyance while armed
Burglary of a conveyance
Grand theft of a firearm
Petit theft less than $100
Anyone with information, or who may know the whereabouts of Ridgeway, is asked to contact the WPD at 352-528-4991 or the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111.
If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-877-349-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.stopcrime.tv/levy-county/. A reward is available for information leading to Ridgeway’s arrest.
