WILLISTON — The Williston Police Department recently announced that two burglary suspects are off the streets and are behind bars.
On Friday, the WPD, with the help of the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, executed an arrest warrant for Richard Sanders, 34, for felony burglary on a unoccupied structure, grand theft III and resisting officer without violence, according to a WPD news release.
Sanders is accused of burglarizing Pesso Hardware (716 West Noble Ave., Williston) on June 6.
While Sanders is now behind bars, he wasn’t the only one who allegedly took part in the crime.
According to the news release, “diligent investigating” from Detective Corp. Confessore, officers with the Williston Police Department and deputies with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office were able to respond to the business where the active burglary occurred on June 6 and arrest “Co-Defendant” Sabra Warden (34).
The news release states that Sanders was able to flee from law enforcement that night.
The WPD said it believes Sanders and Warden are responsible for more burglaries in the Tri-County area.
Anyone with information about burglaries or other illegal activities involving these two individuals should contact the WPD at 352-528-4991 or the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111.
