The Levy Citizen recently completed its 2022 Holiday Super Shopper Giveaway. Congratulations to all the winners who had their names drawn and a big thank you to all of the advertising sponsors who participated in this year’s giveaway.
The winners are:
Point of view Antiques & Gifts – Rhonda Griffin
Get-Stitched Embroidery & Gifts – Marilynn Mercer
Pawn Pro (Newberry) – Danny Williams
Lane’s Yardware – Darrell Young
Big John’s Supply – Devin Rogers
Mitch’s Gold & Diamonds – Elsie Hicks
Faeries & Fireflies – Ilana Parkhill
Merle Norman – Jeannie Pfannschmidk
