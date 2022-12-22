The Levy Citizen recently completed its 2022 Holiday Super Shopper Giveaway. Congratulations to all the winners who had their names drawn and a big thank you to all of the advertising sponsors who participated in this year’s giveaway.

The winners are:

Point of view Antiques & Gifts – Rhonda Griffin

Get-Stitched Embroidery & Gifts – Marilynn Mercer

Pawn Pro (Newberry) – Danny Williams

Lane’s Yardware – Darrell Young

Big John’s Supply – Devin Rogers

Mitch’s Gold & Diamonds – Elsie Hicks

Faeries & Fireflies – Ilana Parkhill

Merle Norman – Jeannie Pfannschmidk

