The winners from our 2023 Mother’s Day giveaway are seen below. A big congratulations once again to all our winners! We also want to thank these area businesses for their participation in this year’s contest and for donating the prizes.
Elegant Beauty Boutique: Devon Rogers, winner of a $50 gift certificate (no picture)
Pawn Pro: Jarad Beatle, winner of a heart-shaped diamond necklace
Merle Norman: Tenny Osteen, winner of tote bag and $10 gift certificate
Big John’s Supply: Tina Florian, winner of a big boar sun hat
Point of View Antiques & Gifts: Angel, winner of two hand-painted wine glasses (no picture)
Dixie J’s Home Décor & Treasures: Nancy Lunsford, winner of a facial beauty kit
Mitch’s Gold & Diamonds: Tanya Blaisdell, winner of a pearl anklet
Bargain Time Outlet (formerly The Skinny Wallet): Sandy Lieupo, winner of one large tote bag and a $25 gift certificate
Lanes Yardware: Holly Bryant, winner of a steal, handheld battery operated hedge trimmer or steal, handheld battery operated vacuum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.