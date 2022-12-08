Winn-Dixie donates over 750 bikes to Toys for Tots

Winn-Dixie recently donated more than 750 bikes to Toys for Tots as Christmas gifts for local children in need this holiday season.
The annual toy drive is part of the local Toys for Tots program, which collects toys for less fortunate children to be given as Christmas presents. This is the fourth year Winn-Dixie collected bikes for Toys for Tots as part of the organization’s annual toy drive. All 21 Winn-Dixie stores in Marion, Sumter, Alachua, Levy, Lake and Citrus counties came together to raise funds and collect the bikes for this year’s program, which will be given to children throughout those six counties.
The mission of Toys for Tots is to play an active role in the development of local children, and help less fortunate children experience the joy of Christmas. The toy drive is an opportunity for community members to come together to brighten the holidays for local children.
As a grocer deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Winn-Dixie is passionate about supporting causes that are priorities to its customers and associates, and directly enhance the quality of life of its neighbors. Last year, Winn-Dixie donated more than 450 bikes and 200 helmets to Toys for Tots as Christmas gifts for local children in need.
Toys for Tots is a program started by the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
