WILLISTON — For just a few hours, folks had a chance to soak in the past Saturday night in Williston.
A crowd of a little more than 60 people gathered in the Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Hall for the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Banquet & Installation of Officers. This year’s theme was “Turn Back Time.”
Chamber members and guests were encouraged to dress in a fashion that was well-known during the year they were born as the event acknowledged seven decades (‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s) of time. Additionally, the parish hall could also be seen decked out with colorful balloons, table cloths and more decorations that portrayed the decades mentioned.
The evening featured a Caribbean-flair dinner, entertainment, music, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. A variety of awards were also presented throughout the evening, and the chamber’s 2023 officers of the Board of Directors were also sworn in, as well.
Caribbean herb crusted pork loin, Huli Huli Jerk chicken, wild blend rice, baby glazed carrots, summer salad, rolls and banana pudding were the items featured on the menu. As folks sat down at their tables for dinner, they had a chance to listen to Mandy Fugate, who took to the center of the room just in front of the stage to sing a few songs while everyone ate.
Other musical entertainment throughout the night included performances by the Two Hawk Community Singers, which Fugate was also a part of, as well.
The group took to the stage after the chamber’s 2023 officers of the Board of the Board of Directors were officially sworn into office by Mayor Charles Goodman during an installation ceremony on stage.
As the event went on, several awards were handed out during the evening. Some of these included: Business of the Year, Outstanding Volunteer of the Year and more. The 2022 awards and winners are listed below.
Volunteer Appreciation: Ronnie Morris, Jon Rohrer and Peggy Bryan
Outstanding Volunteer: Unity Family Community Center Staff (Joyce Wilson, Annie Battles and Nosheika Rucker)
Outstanding Ambassador: Betsy Langan
Outstanding Director and Past President Award (2021-2022): Kurt Richardson
Outstanding Member (and first Hall of Fame inductee): Sharon Brannan
The chamber will be adding to the Hall of Fame in November with current folks and some posthumous honors, too. Every year after, they hope to induct 1-3 people until caught up.
Outstanding New Member (qualifications – a Chamber member 3 years or less) 30 nominees: Hairitage Salon, accepted by Jen Waech
Honorable Mentions: Homestead Park and Bloomin’ Florals Boutique
Outstanding Business of the Year (Business of the Month, financial sponsor of events and/volunteer at multiple events): ANCORP, accepted by Dan Vaudreuil
Honorable Mentions: Harriett Downs Real Estate and Cookie King Real Estate
Following the presentation of the evening’s final award, a few minutes were then taken to do the 50/50 drawing and announce winners of the door prizes that were donated by member’s of the chamber. Some of the items donated included: gift baskets, gift certificates and much more.
With the event drawing to a close, Executive Director Carolyn Ten Broeck took to the front and proceeded to speak about the event’s theme. She spoke about each decade and also asked people to stand if they were born in that decade she was referencing at that moment. She did this starting in the ‘40s and all the way through to the 2000s.
Ten Broeck then passed the microphone to President Michael Langston, who gave the closing remarks. He talked about his personal experiences with the chamber and also referenced how much it has grown over the years. Langston closed the event with a toast, as everyone in the room raised a glass and saluted the community, the businesses and its leaders.
