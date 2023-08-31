Williston to inventory water pipes for lead and copper

WILLISTON — City council members heard some bad news at their Aug. 22 meeting – Citywide inspection of all water pipes servicing residents is required to determine whether they are made of lead or lead products, which would require replacement.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency revised its lead and copper rule in December of 2020. It was unclear why the issue has not been addressed until now.
Dennis Davis, PE. of Wright-Pierce Engineering, told council members that the city must comply with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) mandate that pipes be inventoried by October of 2024.
Amongst other requirements, lead testing in schools will be required. And residents whose service lines test positive for lead will have to be notified in writing.
Davis cited one example of testing, which would require digging at both the service and delivery side of a resident’s water meter to determine the pipe’s material composition.
Recommended compliance methods include researching all records of lines installed after July 16, 1986, when federal law banned use of lead pipes.
Any pipes classified as unknown or unverified will be considered to contain lead.
Common sources of lead in drinking water, including lead pipes themselves, are copper pipes with lead solder, mostly manufactured pre-1986, some older faucets and galvanized pipes,
Mayor Charles Goodman asked Davis why it took so long for lead in drinking water to be banned in 1986 when lead paint was banned by the government in 1978.
“I don’t have that answer for you, Mr. Mayor,” Davis said. “I can only speculate.”
“There’s nothing in this legislation about remediation for residents who do have lead inside their home.” Goodman said.
“We do this and they are still sucking lead down in their water supply,” he added.
“Let me say something here,” Davis said. “Just because we have lead pipes doesn’t necessarily mean we are ingesting lead.”
Davis offered as an example the Flint, Michigan, incident, where the public water supply tested at high levels for lead.
It was later determined that the city switched to a different water treatment method that caused a corrosive chemical reaction in the water lines, which, in turn, promoted the release of lead in the drinking water system.
Davis added that part of the remediation plan is to do a “corrosion control study” to avoid another incident such as Flint.
“The government wants to get lead out of our water systems,” he said.
In other business, the council heard from Vice President Jerry Robinson, who had an issue with late additions to meeting agendas.
Reading from a prepared statement, Robinson, who previously served as mayor before being defeated by Goodman, told staff that agenda items for the city council were added after the original agenda was published and distributed.
Robinson said that since he usually receives the agenda by Thursday and the meeting is the following Tuesday, it doesn’t give the council much time to review items on the agenda.
He cited another example at a recent budget meeting, where a pile of documents to review was given to board members immediately prior to the meeting.
“There should be no other additions to an item and no other additional documentation or any item on the initial agenda,” Robinson said.
“It is the responsibility of the city clerk to reject any additions to the agenda after the initial agenda is distributed.
“It’s just totally unacceptable.”
Robinson added that while he can’t speak for the other city council members, he’s hoping that they agree with his comments.
President Debra Jones suggested that City Manager Terry Bovaird handle the timely addition of documents to future agendas, and he should determine what items are to be included.
The board subsequently agreed.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at Williston City Hall.
