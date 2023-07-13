WILLISTON — On Saturday, the MLK Committee – Williston held a ceremony at the Williston City Hall Community Room to award Lucille Williams Memorial Scholarships to three deserving students: Sarah Reinhart, Patricia Martinez, and Acacia Haynes.
Each of the students met the requirements for college admission and is an exemplary citizen of the Williston community. They each received a $1,000 scholarship. In addition, Martinez received the MLK Heritage Award.
The program included brief remarks by the recipients who told the audience about their educational plans. Reinhart will attend Santa Fe College and will be working with AMVETS and the Guardian Dog program to help veterans.
Martinez will be attending the University of Pennsylvania, where she will major in architecture and minor in Hispanic studies to help her Hispanic community. Haynes will be attending Trinity Baptist College, majoring in humanities to become a nurse.
The mission of the MLK Committee – Williston is to build community among Levy County citizens by promoting human equality, principles of nonviolence, understanding, acceptance of racial harmony, respect and goodwill, and providing scholarships to graduates of Williston area schools.
It advances its mission through events and programs that encourage awareness, acceptance and appreciation of the teachings and philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement. Its major fundraiser is the Annual Gala held the Saturday evening prior to the national King holiday.
Lucille Williams, who passed away earlier this year, believed in the mission of the committee and was represented at the ceremony by her family. One of her sons, Greg Williams, told the students that the sky is the limit and to not let anyone stop them. He told them not to get discouraged and to ask God what His plan is for them.
Due to tremendous community support, the committee has supported seven additional students this year with $500 scholarships. Its total disbursement to students for 2023 is $6,500.
