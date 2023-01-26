Williston residents voice their concerns over proposed medical facility at old Williston Middle School

WILLISTON — It was a packed house inside Williston City Hall on Jan. 17 for a special town hall meeting called by the Williston City Council.
And in addition to a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers, a number of people could also be seen inside the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center across the way, which was opened up for overflow seating.
The only item on the agenda was the old Williston Middle School project, with discussions of possible annexation of the school property for development of the Oaktree Addiction & Recovery Project. The council held the meeting to get input from residents in the community.
According to a printed copy of a slideshow detailing the project plan, as part of its proposal, Oaktree Addiction & Recovery LLC is wanting to convert the former school into a state-of-the-art medical facility providing impatient and outpatient addiction and mental health treatment.
Ali Mirza, managing director and founder of the company, was in attendance at the meeting and provided the audience and city council with a brief presentation of the company’s plan for the facility. Mirza is a partner with Dr. Syed Zaidi, clinical director and founder, on the project.
Mirza explained they plan to “revamp” the property and said the facility will have a “focus on special treatment for veterans.” The company is also considering counseling, treatment programs, vocational training, etc.
“There is a very positive case for us to be here,” he said.
Mirza said they are anticipating to have 100 employees once the facility would become operational and that they would need “nurses, counselors, social workers,” etc. The goal would be to get as much employment as possible from the Williston area.
As for where the patients would come from, Mirza said they would come from “professional medical referrals.” Furthermore, according to the printed copy of the slideshow presentation, they would also come from sources such as individuals and families as well as managed care companies and single county authorities.
Once the treatment period has concluded, Mirza said they anticipate the patients will go back to their county of residence, whether in or outside the state.
As the publication participation portion of the meeting opened up, one the topics of concern brought up by a few residents was safety, noting that the property is in a residential neighborhood. Another worry that was brought up involved the patients and whether they would be able to leave on their own or not. Mirza said the facility would be secure and also have a fence around it.
In response to a question of how the facility could affect him and his department, Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls said he “doesn’t have the manpower” to tend to the facility, adding his job as chief is to look after the citizens and community as well as the town’s reputation.
Other concerns brought forth by residents included property taxes and how having the facility in their neighborhood would decrease a property’s value.
The old Williston Middle School property, which is privately owned, is currently listed for $3 million and is “not under contract, yet,” according to its current owner, Kori Lamb, who was also at the meeting.
When asked by a resident how much they plan to spend in renovations for the facility, Mirza said $1 to $2 million with the expectations of the number increasing once it became operational.
City Council President Debra Jones said “we are not pushing it one way or another” in reference to the facility, adding that the council has different viewpoints.
Jones also said the decision on whether to go ahead with this project will be up to the council and not members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.