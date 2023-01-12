Williston Police Department continues investigation into missing runaway teenager

The Williston Police Department continues its investigation into a missing or runaway teenager.
According to a Jan. 6 post on the department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022, at her place of employment at roughly 8 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza in Williston. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She currently has shoulder length red hair.
In a phone interview Monday, the police department said it is “still actively investigating” and thinks Potter could still be around the area.
Anyone with information regarding Potter’s whereabouts is asked to contact detective Confessore of the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991.
