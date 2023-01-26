Williston Police Department adds new officer, new vehicle

WILLISTON — The City of Williston has added another police officer to the city’s police department in an effort to close the gap on a shortage of manpower.
Mayor Charles Goodman, who oversees the police and fire departments for the city, along with Police Chief Mike Rolls, introduced the new recruit at the Jan. 17 city council meeting.
“He has a lot of law enforcement experience,” Rolls said to the city council and the public of newly sworn-in officer, Lucas Hamilton. “Lucas has served several other municipalities including Cedar Key, Chiefland and Taylor County.”
“I believe he’s going to be a good addition to our police force,” Goodman said to the board. “Now the (police) force is only one officer short. I am happy and excited to bring Lucas on board as a police officer.”
“We have a great team of men and women in the police department,” Rolls said. “He will do an outstanding job, as he has just showed me already.”
Rolls went on to thank the public in their efforts to locate a missing teenage girl who went missing on Dec. 31, 2022. Kennedy Rose Potter, 17, has been located and safely returned to her parents, in part thanks to the work of Hamilton.
Riding on the success of procuring an additional officer to his force, Rolls came again before the board for purchase approval of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Williston Police Department.
The $44,000 in funding would be transferred from the police payroll budget to the general fund. That amount was recently made available after Terry Bovaird, former deputy police chief, moved to his present role as city manager.
The board unanimously approved the purchase, which will be through Brandon Motors in Vidalia, Georgia.
In other business, Goodman said recently, he tried to enter city hall “as a handicapped person and was unable to do so.”
“We need to do something where citizens can have wheelchair access to city hall,” he said.
Aaron Mills, Williston IT director, told the mayor that the push button switches operating the handicapped access doors “are being recalled by the manufacture because of short battery life.”
Mills said the city will install different switches that won’t use battery power.
Williston Fire Department has been given the go-ahead to apply for a $300,000 SCBA federal grant, with the city providing matching funds of 5 percent, or approximately $17,700. That motion was unanimously approved.
New water and sewer capacity fee schedules were approved by the city council after much discussion. The cost of connecting to the city’s water and sewer supply for a new homeowner will be just under $7,000 and will be collected at the time of building permit application.
Public Works director Donald Barber said currently, the city uses of a little more than 50 percent of its water capacity, not including the new Berkeley Oaks subdivision and any other current subdivisions being developed.
Additional usage by those developments will account for another 10 percent of the city’s water and sewer capacity when all current subdivisions have been built out.
Barber said the estimated cost of a new water and sewer system for Williston would be approximately $22 million, based on a recent study done by the Florida Rural Water Association.
The resolution, unanimously approved, is subject to veto by the mayor after a 90-day waiting period. Goodman indicated that he would not veto the resolution.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council will be held at 50 NW Main St. in Williston Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.