WILLISTON — More than 12 hours following a deadly shooting at Monterey Boats, the Williston Police Department announced Monday evening that the suspect had been “located”.
“With the dedicated support of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect has been located and is no longer a threat to the public and the victim’s family,” Police Chief Mike Rolls said in a updated post on the police department’s Facebook page.
The WPD originally responded to Monterey Boats at 5:17 a.m. Monday morning to a report of a shooting. According to a WPD news release, once officers arrived, they found one person dead.
The suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old Jonathon Jerome Segar, fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive. According to the news release, Segar and the victim had a prior domestic relationship.
The WPD announced in an updated Facebook post later that afternoon that a warrant for premeditated murder had been issued for the Segar prior to him being located Monday evening.
Rolls said in the latest updated Facebook post that more information “will be released as it is available.”
