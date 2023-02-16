Williston: Mayor Charles Goodman presents Student of the Month awards

WILLISTON — Three students from local Williston schools were the recipients of the Mayor’s Student of the Month awards at the Feb. 8 Williston City Council meeting.
Itzel Gaspar, a first grader from Joyce Bullock Elementary School, received the initial award. She was nominated by her teacher, Susan Liles, who said Gaspar is “always pleasant and positive, responsible with her schoolwork, and always helpful to her classmates.”
Gaspar also works well in groups and participates in class discussions. Liles said she is excited to watch her grow.
Second to receive the award was Remington Cooper, a fifth grader who was recommended by Mrs. Delgado of Williston Elementary School.
“I chose Remington because of his dedication to learning,” Delgado wrote. “I can always count on him to volunteer as a peer tutor and help with other classroom tasks.”
Delgado said Cooper also “shows a growth mindset every day and always asks the tough questions.”
“He possesses the characteristics we strive for in our Williston Elementary School students,” she added.
Last, but certainly not least, was Logan Navarro, a 10th grader at Williston Middle High School. He was nominated by several of his teachers for Student of the Month.
Comments from Navarro’s teachers include: “Logan works very hard in class, maintains good grades and has had no discipline issues.” He is “very quiet and polite, has a positive attitude and is always willing to help.” Logan also plays as a goalie on the soccer team.
Mayor Charles Goodman said all award recipients receive a free pizza from Domino’s Pizza. He regularly awards Student of the Month certificates at the Williston City Council meetings.
In other board-related business, Stephen McMillen Jr. was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the remainder of the term beginning Feb. 7, 2023 and ending Feb. 7, 2026.
McMillen said his position at McMillen Engineering, one of the city’s consultants, would not create a conflict of interest if he were to serve on the commission. City attorney Kiersten Ballou told the council she would ensure that there were no conflicts if and when McMillen needed to cast his vote.
The council also approved Passero Associates LLC for architectural and engineering design services for the new Williston Airport terminal project. The estimated $189,000 consulting fees would be paid from a Florida Department of Transportation grant. The motion was unanimously approved.
The next scheduled meeting of the Williston City Council will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston, FL 32696.
