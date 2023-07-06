Williston man dies in single-vehicle accident
Courtesy of: Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

A Williston man died after he was ejected from his vehicle that overturned June 29 on U.S. Highway 27 Alternate.

According to an FHP news release, the 39-year-old driver was heading north in a 2011 Subaru on U.S. Highway 27 Alternate, roughly 1/4 mile south of NE 158th Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m when his vehicle wandered into the center grass median.

The man tried to regain control of the Subaru and travelled to the east grass shoulder, where the vehicle overturned and hit a fence and gate. According to the news release, the driver was ejected from the Subaru and taken to UF Health Shands, where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to the news release, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

