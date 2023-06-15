Williston man dies in single-vehicle accident

A 33-year-old Williston man died after his pickup truck drifted off the roadway and struck multiple trees during the evening of June 5.
According to an FHP news release, the truck was traveling southbound on SW County Road 241 (north of Archer) at approximately 9:30 p.m. when it drifted off the road partially onto the west grass shoulder.
The man oversteered the truck to the left, leading him to travel across the road and onto the east grass shoulder where it struck a handful of trees, according to the news release. The vehicle came to a rest within the tree line.
According to the news release, neighbors around the area heard a loud noise around the time of the accident. However, the truck was not discovered until after day break on June 6.
The man was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene by Alachua County Fire Rescue. According to the news release, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
