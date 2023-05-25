Williston: Council approves $750,000 increase to city's budget

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council approved a resolution to increase the city’s overall budget by 3/4 of a million dollars.
The vote came during the council’s May 16 meeting, in which newest board members, Vice President Jerry Robinson and Darfeness Hinds, attended their first council meeting.
City Financial Director Steven Bloom explained the most recent audit of the city’s 2022-2023 budget. The mid-year financial report is a way to track spending, as it is allocated throughout the fiscal year.
“The (city’s) general fund always looks good at the beginning of the year, since you have taken in most of your property tax revenues,” he said.
Bloom said it’s more about looking at your spending as well as looking at other sources of revenue.
Bloom said property taxes are about 79 percent collected.
While fines and forfeitures are a little behind for this year, Bloom said licensing and permitting is doing “extremely well” at 116 percent of budget for the first six months.
The IT department saw its budget swell, as software licensing increased by $112,000.
Both the city police and fire department are running below budget so far this year.
Public Works department fuel and maintenance expenditures are coming in higher than expected, said Bloom, as there were unplanned costs for fleet vehicle repairs and service.
Bloom said the general fund budget is on track at about 46 percent so far this year. Timber sales for the airport netted the city around $277,000.
The city’s utility fund was budgeted to use cash reserves; $325,000 as compared to 2022 which was $400,000. Nearly $200,000 has been spent already in this year.
Bloom said Williston’s delay in implementing its new utility increase for two months has caused a partial deficit in funds.
Bloom recommended auditing the city’s budget twice yearly since “says there’s so much stuff happening with the city, that it’s a lot easier to amend the budget twice a year rather than once a year.”
“It’s also easier and better for the staff,” he said.
In other council business, the board also voted to apply for a grant from the DOT Federal Highway Administration for two electric vehicle charging stations.
The project would include paving and infrastructure for building and maintaining electrical vehicle charging stations on city property. The grant amount is $1,500,000, provided the city chips in a 20 percent match of $300,000.
Robinson said that he would not approve money spent for the charging station. He explained that he would rather see “in-kind” contributions in lieu of the 20 percent matching funds.
Robinson said that the $300,000 can be better spent by the city than buying electric vehicle charging stations.
In-kind contributions usually describe goods and services rendered rather than cash payments.
Robinson did not specify what would be considered “In-kind” contributions on behalf of the city.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 N.W. Main St. (Williston City Hall).
