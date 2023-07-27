Williston: City denies alcohol exemption for event organizer

WILLISTON — City council members refused a request by a local event planner to issue a special exemption to serve alcoholic beverages at future events.
Olivio Santiago addressed the board on behalf of Premier Events NCF at the July 18 council meeting.
Santiago told the council his company had organized events for the City of Williston, such as the inaugural Williston Fiesta, the 3rd Annual Makin’ Bacon Fest this past year, and provided fireworks for the Independence Day celebration in 2022.
He explained that selling alcohol at his events could help offset Premier Event’s ever-increasing operating costs.
“We’re having a great positive social and economic impact to the City of Williston,” Santiago said.
“Our insurance costs are going up and we need a way to generate some extra revenue. It’s hard to get local sponsorship for these events,” he said.
Santiago would like to organize more events, such as a country music concert, and an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) event at the Williston Municipal Airport venue.
Santiago and managing partner, William Foster, have been in business together for 35 years.
City Attorney Kirsten Ballou said a change in the city’s existing alcohol ordinance would be required in this situation, and not a special exemption, since the ordinance covers events on city-owned property.
Ballou said that the only way alcohol could be served would be at a “City run event.”
Utilities Director Donald Barber said that his staff has clean-up duties after events and wanted to hear what Police Chief Mike Rolls had to say about the proposed ordinance change.
“A park is a place for families to come and enjoy themselves; not a place for alcoholic beverages,” Rolls told the council.
Rolls added that an increased police presence would be needed for events that serve alcohol.
City Manager Terry Bovaird agreed.
“I’m with the chief,” he said.
Vice President Jerry Robinson summed it up in one sentence.
“I’m sorry guys. I don’t think we’re going to change the ordinance,” he said.
In other business, the council agreed to consider funding $2,300 to improvements for a parking lot for the Levy County Visitors Bureau.
The council requested Executive Director Tisha Whitehurst to return at the next council meeting, where a resolution will be drawn up for blacktop and parking lot improvements, striping, scraping and removal of old parking bumpers.
Whitehurst said she would pay for a new fence, and asked if she could have a local artist paint a mural on the fence.
The council agreed to review the mural’s artwork.
The board gave Whitehurst approval to build a fence, and at the next meeting, would consider a vote on a resolution to fund the parking lot improvements.
The council also approved an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to be compensated $16,587 for traffic signal maintenance for fiscal year 2023-24.
The board approved the agreement unanimously.
A zoning change for property owner Troup LLC was unanimously approved, changing the residential R2 zoning to C2 commercial intensive. The property is currently used as a barber shop.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 N.W. Main St., Williston (Williston City Hall).
