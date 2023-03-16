WILLISTON — The Williston City Council has rejected a plan that would give some city workers the option of working four 10-hour days instead of the current five-day work week.
Williston Utility director Jonathan Bishop, along with Fire Chief Lamar Stegall, summarized their plan in an eight-page presentation at the March 7 city council meeting.
The proposal would “attract and retain workers”, allowing employees “more time to spend with family” as well as reducing costs in some departments.
President Debra Jones said she did not like the idea of city hall being closed one day a week. The idea of residents not having access to city hall one day a week did not sit well with council members.
City Manager Terry Bovaird said he would like to hear from individual department heads that have approved the change, but said, “I could never approve this agreement unless city hall was open five days a week.”
Those departments that want to work the four-day/10-hour schedule need to show the city manager how all shifts will be covered in city hall.
Complicating the issue is the fact that city workers are bound by a collective bargaining agreement and would have to sign off on that amendment in their contract to introduce it to city council for approval.
Bovaird said he wasn’t against the proposal. He just needs more information.
The customer service department of city hall, which handles bill inquiries, utilities and water /sewer issues, said that they are not interested in shifting to the 4/10 workdays.
Jones said she also felt that this proposal should apply only to public works and not to city hall. She suggested the matter be brought up at the next Budget Hearing meeting in April.
Ocala, Gainesville, Newberry and Levy County currently have their utility division on the 4/10 workweek. Newberry and Ocala have city hall operations on 4/10 with a skeleton crew to cover Friday workloads.
City council ultimately tabled the proposal while awaiting feedback from all departments and will make a decision in April.
In other board business, Nick Williams was reappointed to the Community Redevelopment Agency for a four-year term beginning Friday, March 17. Williams is currently chairperson of the committee.
Art Constantino was not as lucky, however. According to Jones, Constantino has not oven to the board that he currently lives in the city limits, a requirement to serve on the committee.
He was asked to meet with the board to discuss the residency issue. Constantino was not present for the meeting.
The board issued a temporary use permit for a church tent service that will be held at 12 NW 5th Place from March 12-19.
The board did have issues with traffic control, however, and the applicant, Michael Siefka, agreed to meet with Police Chief Mike Rolls to discuss possible hiring of a few officers for traffic control during the event.
The city council agreed to give tentative approval for the permit, pending Siefka and Rolls coming to an agreement.
Mayor Charles Goodman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Sparr Building and Farm Supply for donated items they made to Cornelius Williams Park. He also presented his Student of the Month Award. This time, it went to Neriah Dallas, a fifth grader at Williston Elementary School.
Dallas was nominated by coach Owen for the award. He wrote that she is a hard-working student who “gives 100 percent effort in everything she does.”
“She exceeds at displaying Williston Elementary School’s expectations,” Owen said.
The board also approved the dedication of a portion of Northwest 2nd St. in front of former Mayor Gerald Hethcoat’s residence in his name.
The board agreed to have a sign and ceremony for the road dedication and will make an announcement at the next city council meeting, set for Tuesday, March 21. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.