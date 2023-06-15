Williston: City council overrides mayor’s veto

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted unanimously to override Mayor Charles Goodman’s veto of a new golf cart parking ordinance.
The vote came during the June 6 regularly-scheduled city council meeting.
Goodman, who has clashed with the council’s decision several times in the past, notified City Clerk Latricia Wright via email on May 2 to state that he was vetoing the recently passed ordinance.
Goodman claimed that since golf carts must pay for parking, but not cars or bikes, he viewed that as “Discrimination against a select group.”
Council President Debra Jones disagreed, saying that the parking permit plan is voluntary and only applies to city-owned property.
There is no restriction for golf cart parking on private property within the city limits.
Despite claiming the resolution is unconstitutional, City Attorney Kirsten Ballou told Goodman that was simply not the case. Part of the reason for encouraging golf cart owners to apply for permits is to give the Williston Police Department an opportunity to provide a free safety inspection for applicants.
In the Mayor/City Council model, which Williston follows, the mayor is not allowed to vote on resolutions, ordinances, etc. However, he does have veto power.
To negate that veto, the city council must come back with a “super-majority vote,” according to Goodman. The vote to override was unanimous: 5-0.
In other business, the council approved a fire assessment fee for residents and businesses of Williston. The assessment fee will be used to pay for fire department operating expenses.
Property owners will pay this fee once a year (currently $195) no matter how many times the fire department is called to their home or property for assistance. Costs to the city with development and implementation of a fire assessment program would be between $28,000 and $34,000.
Estimated net revenue for the program would be about $118,000. The plan was approved unanimously.
The board also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would raise utility rates up to 32 percent in its first year of effect.
Donald Barber, Williston Utility Supervisor, told the board that currently his department’s budget is short about $200,000. The rate hike, which would also allow hiring of a linesman and groundsman, will drop to a 7.5 percent increase in the second year and gradually reduce to 2.75 percent in the fourth year of the plan.
The rate hike will also allow the utility department to operate in the black, without dipping into the city’s general fund reserves. Natural gas rates are also set to increase, with residents within the city limits charged $15 per month, outside city limits, residents will pay $16.50.
Commercial customers will now pay $100 per month, and industrial customers paying $1,000 per month.
The first reading of the ordinance was unanimously approved, with another public reading and final vote by the council to make it official.
Barber was also approved by the board in obtaining funds up to $40,000 to finish gas connections and pressurization of the gas lines for the new Country Lane Estates subdivision. Equipment problems plagued the utility department, forcing Barber to enlist an outside contractor to finish connections to that development.
Finally, the board unanimously approved plans to provide a special use exemption for a mobile home on 515 SE 1st Ave. to operate as an adult care center.
The recently-sold property had an existing special use permit in effect. However, the permit “does not follow the property,” according to Ballou, prompting a new approval vote.
The next scheduled council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston (Williston City Hall).
