Williston: City council moves grant application forward

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council has cleared the initial hurdle in applying for funds to improve housing and development in the city.
At its Tuesday, April 4 council meeting, Melissa Fox of Fred Fox Enterprises presented a workshop on the Fair Housing Act and how it applies to municipalities applying for government funds to meet their community’s housing and infrastructure needs.
Enacted in 1983, the Fair Housing Act outlaws discrimination by property owners in rental and owner-occupied housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or disability to name a few.
Williston’s Citizen’s Advisory Task Force made the request for the grant, which would provide funding for improvements such as housing rehabilitation, addressing code violations, commercial and residential revitalization, façade work to the downtown commercial area, infrastructure items, and to help facilitate new businesses, or the expansion of existing businesses.
The next step for the city council is to hold a second public hearing, submit and finalize application for the grant which will be applied for as a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of approximately $700,000.
The board approved the measure, 3-0, with councilmember Zack Bullock and Vice President Marguerite Robinson both absent from the meeting.
In other business, City Clerk Latricia Wright was presented with her Certified Municipal Clerk Certificate and lapel pin by Dawn Wright (no relation), director of the Central West District Florida Association of City Clerks.
Latricia started her career 12 years ago as a customer service representative. She later became a administrative assistant in the Planning and Voting Department.
After two years, Latricia moved to executive assistant for both the city clerk and city manager for one year before being promoted to city clerk.
Latricia has been a member of the Florida Association of City Clerks for three and a half years and is currently serving on the 50-50 committee. She also recently had her salary increased by the city council in response to her service to the City of Williston.
In other council business, Mayor Charles Goodman presented his Student of the Month awards to several Williston students. They were: Oaklee-Rae Parks, kindergarten student at Joyce Bullock Elementary; Tristinn Tucker, fifth grade student at Williston Elementary; and Jadrian Monday, 11th grade student at Williston Middle High. Each student received praise from their teachers.
Parks was nominated by teacher Mrs. Grimes, who said Oaklee-Rae “is a model student who leads by example.”
“She puts forth 100 percent in all that she does,” Grimes wrote.
Tucker was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Thompson. Thompson wrote: “Tristinn has a wonderful work ethic and is a great example to her peers.”
“Tristinn embodies what it is to be a Williston Elementary School star student,” Thompson said.
Monday was nominated by Bobby Gowland, who said Monday “is a good student, helps his peers, has tons of school spirit, and is always willing to help.”
Gowland, a school intern, wrote that Jadrian “is a great help to me as an intern. He is focused and very organized.”
All students who received Goodman’s Student of the Month award also get a gift certificate for a free pizza courtesy of Domino’s Pizza.
Goodman also proclaimed April as Water Conservation Month.
Goodman said since April is usually a very dry month, he urged all residents and businesses to conserve water, which he called, “our most precious resource.”
The next scheduled council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston (Williston City Hall).
