Williston: City council awards $3.5 million contract for Williston Municipal Airport Project

WILLISTON — City council members unanimously approved a resolution, which moves forward construction on the new Williston Municipal Airport terminal building project.
At the Aug. 8 council meeting, Gray Construction, of Trenton, entered the lowest project bid, squeezing out Oelrich Inc, a leading Florida builder, and Scherrer Construction of Burlington, Wis.
The resolution will allow the city to further negotiate a full contract with Gray on the terminal construction, contingent upon FAA funding. The revised contract will be sent to the city council for a final vote.
In an Aug. 1 letter to Airport Manager Benton Stegall, Passero Associates, the city’s engineering consultation firm, wrote that Gray Construction quoted nearly $300,000 less than its nearest competitor.
The terminal building project includes offices, a conference room, pilot’s lounge, maintenance shop, lobby and mezzanine observation deck, totaling approximately 4,600 square feet.
Also included in the project are site improvements that consist of a new asphalt pavement parking lot, concrete sidewalks, storm water retention pond expansion, new storm sewer, as well as utility connections to the new building (water, sewer, electrical, etc.).
Passero Associates will receive $250,000 for construction administration services from the project.
In other business, the city council appointed Ron Beasley, and reappointed Colette Roth, Lisa Clark and Pamela Myhree, to the Board of Adjustments and Code Enforcement.
Their terms run from Aug. 8, 2023, to Aug. 7, 2026.
The board also appointed Susan Kapr, and reappointed Albert Fuller, to the Williston Planning and Zoning Commission. Their terms also began Aug. 8, 2023, and will end on Aug. 7, 2026.
Council members also approved the second reading of an ordinance that would change zoning for Troup LLC.
Currently, their property is zoned residential duplex (R-2). They petitioned the board to change the zoning designation to commercial intensive (C-2).
The property is currently used as a barber shop.
The city council also unanimously approved residential, commercial and industrial utility gas rate schedules for the next six years.
The second reading and approval of the ordinance ensures that the utility department is not operating at a revenue loss.
Additionally, the city council also revealed its 2023-24 Holiday Schedule for the City of Williston.
The day before Christmas will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 22.
The next Williston City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston (Williston City Hall).
