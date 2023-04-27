Williston: City council approves golf cart use

WILLISTON — Golf carts will now be allowed to operate on city-owned streets in Williston and park at designated areas around the city.
The ordinance, which was passed at the April 18 city council meeting, did not get unanimous approval, however.
Elihu Ross, the elder councilman, presented 13 pages of guidelines, accident reports and recommendations at the meeting, which he said was researched for him by former Williston Mayor, Jerry Robinson.
Robinson also spoke out against the ordinance during the public participation portion of the meeting. His concerns were golf cart safety and equipment inspection.
Nevertheless, the board did approve the ordinance, with Ross being the lone naysayer.
Golf carts may only be operated on streets within the city where the speed limit does not exceed 20 mph. The city will post signage on designated approved streets for golf cart operation.
In addition, golf cart operators must have a valid Florida drivers license and must be over the age of 14.
According to the ordinance, “golf carts must be equipped with efficient brakes, reliable steering apparatus, safe tires, a rear view mirror and red reflectors.”
The board also approved an ordinance requiring a golf cart parking permit program. Golf carts may not be parked at any on-street parking spaces in the city, amongst other areas.
Permits will be issued after completion of the permit application and having their cart presented for inspection by the Williston Police Department. Permit fees have yet to be determined by the city council.
In other business, the board approved a grant agreement for $655,000 with the Florida Department of Transportation. The money will be utilized for design and construction infrastructure for a new airport terminal.
The City of Williston put up 10 percent of the grant money – about $65,000 – and was matched 90 percent by Florida DOT.
The council also entertained suggestions for the name of the new Williston Animal Shelter.
Mayor Charles Goodman said Bob Echols, a top contributor to the project, did not want his name used in the shelter’s title. However, he did suggest “Reverence for Life Shelter.”
Other suggested names were Williston Animal Shelter, Paws and Claws, Pet Adoption Center and its current name, Williston Community Animal Shelter.
The board agreed to decide the name at a later date and present it for adoption at the next board meeting, which is set for Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston.
