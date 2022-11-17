Williston City Council approves 100-home subdivision, debates capacity fees

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council unanimously approved subdivision plans that will add about 100 new homes to the city’s northwest section. The vote came at the Nov. 8 meeting.
Country Lane Estates is the city’s latest community slated for new construction, adding to the list of recently approved developments. The subdivision is located between NW Fourth St. and NW Seventh St. The total acreage for the project is approximately 35 acres.
Lennar Homes, the project’s builder, had revenues for the 12 months ending on Aug. 31 at $31.9 billion.
Covington LLC was recently given approval by the board for another major development, the Berkeley Oaks subdivision, which will add 250 new homes to the city. Florida State Division of Corporations lists Covington LLC’s business address as a drop box location in Ft. Myers.
The explosion of new housing developments in Williston was most likely the reason for the city council to address “capacity fees” for new-home hookups to the city’s aging water and wastewater system.
Capacity fees are imposed on new-home construction when a builder makes initial connection to the city’s water system. Currently, the water connection fee is about $500 and the wastewater fee is about $600.
A recent study by the Florida Rural Water Association congratulated the City of Williston on its challenges with providing “safe drinking water and consistent sewer services.” In an Oct. 21 letter to Interim City Manager Terry Bovaird, FRWA offered two options for setting capacity fees: Remaining Useful Life Basis, or Replacement Value Basis.
Since the wastewater collection system is over 60 years old, it has little remaining useful life. And therefore, the capacity fees charged would be much lower. Using the Replacement Value model, the ERC, or Equivalent Residential Connection, suggested by FRWA would be $5,470. That fee would include both water and sewer hookup, and it would be a one-time fee paid when the building permit is issued for the dwelling.
The cost of replacing nearly 40 miles of water pipes will run about $10.5 million. The city’s oldest well is almost 100 years old. FRWA estimates the remaining useful value of the existing system at 10 percent.
Water storage tanks are also in the same boat as the wells, with the oldest tank nearly 100 years old. The well’s replacement cost is estimated at $4.4 million. FRWA estimates the useful value of the existing water plant at $330,000.
Discussion ensued as to the language used in the ordinance. Mayor Charles Goodman questioned how the new ERC fee (if adopted) would apply to a homeowner who is adding several bedrooms to an existing home versus someone adding two bathrooms. He said he believed there is a difference in each homeowner’s additional water usage and both homeowners should not be charged the same fee.
City Attorney Kiersten Ballou said she would research how other municipalities handle renovations and additions in making their capacity fee determinations. Ballou agreed that new verbiage be added and that council members reconvene with a new-first reading of the ordinance and public hearing at the next city council meeting.
Goodman, while agreeing the $5,470 hookup fee “is not unreasonable at all”, urged the council to come back with language that is clear on “square-foot calculations versus adding bathrooms.”
Council President Debra Jones stated: “The reason we have not had capacity fees is because we have been extremely lucky to have huge grants that have built and rehabbed our sewer system as well as our water system. Unfortunately, she added, they are starting to dry up.”
Since ever increasing demand from new developments will cause quicker deterioration of the waste water system, the Replacement Value option seems to be the wiser choice.
Williston’s current wastewater capacity is 48 percent, according to the FRWA report.
Bovaird agreed that “we have to do something.”
The next city council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled by the board, citing its close proximity to the Thanksgiving holiday and that many of the city’s staffers take off that week. The board will resume its scheduled meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St.
