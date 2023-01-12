Williston: City contracts emergency communication system

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has approved a contract for a telecommunications system that would enable the city to immediately notify Williston residents of emergency announcements by phone, text or email.
Aaron Mills, Williston’s IT director, along with Donald Barber, Public Works supervisor, made the request at the Jan. 3 council meeting. The pair responded to a request by the council to find ways to better communicate with residents for any emergency issues.
Dialmycalls.com will provide unlimited monthly calls, texts and emails for an annual fee of about $2,200.
Calls can be customized for up to two minutes of phone message or up to 160 character text messages. The plan also allows up to 30 broadcasts per months, and emails are free under the plan.
The system will also be used for notifying residents and businesses in regards to permits, utilities and public service announcements. While this system will eliminate much of the manual phone calls by the city, “we still want the personal touch” City Manager Terry Bovaird said.
Special events and public notices can be programmed into the system, and the city can program certain areas of the city to receive specific neighborhood related information, such as power or water emergencies.
Residents should be receiving a brochure with their utility bill outlining the new service, with options available for signing up or opting out of phone, text, email or any combination of notifications.
In other business, council members rejected a proposed contract to construct sidewalks for new homes built on the Stadium View Acres subdivision.
In August 2022, four homeowners whose homes were built on the south side of SW 5th Ave. and SW 3rd St. petitioned the city council and requested a re-plat of Stadium View Acres, which would essentially absolve the homeowners from being responsible for the construction of the sidewalks in front of their homes.
Jay Beasley, one of the four homeowners, went so far as to draw up a contract with Williston Public Works Department to construct his sidewalk. The contract was for $8,900, with a built in $1,200 contingency if the cost of concrete changed during the construction process.
City Attorney Kirsten Ballou was concerned with Williston’s liability in the contract and recommended the board table the request for agreeing to the contract.
Since some terms of the contract were time-sensitive, Ballou feared the city would be fiscally liable if for some reason the project could not be completed as stated.
Ballou agreed to re-write the contract, stating that if city’s legal department could draw up a new contract in less than ten billable hours, it would not be considered a “special project”.
For now, none of the homeowners in the subdivision are able to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy for their residences, and will have to await further action from the city before they are able to take up residency in their new homes.
Mayor Charles Goodman told the Levy Citizen that: “Requiring sidewalks is a good idea. Where it goes awry is the issue of requiring homeowners to maintain them forever.”
“It’s a bad ordinance in my opinion,” he added.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston, Florida.
