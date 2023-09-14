Williston: City attorneys get retainer fee increase

WILLISTON — At its latest meeting on Sept. 5, the Williston City Council approved a resolution that would pay the city’s legal team an additional $1,000 monthly toward retainer fees, on top of the 3 percent increase set to occur in October.
Folds Walker LLC of Gainesville will receive $5,000 per month, which, according to the resolution, brings their retainer fee payment “closer in line” to the services provided to the board.
Attorney retainer fees are similar to a down payment towards services rendered by the law firm.
The actual “billable hours” are in addition to retainer fees.
Since 2021, on average, Folds Walker has provided retainer services at approximately $107,000 per year – an average of about $9,000 per month – while serving as the city attorney.
The 3 percent contract increase would have brought the firm’s fees up to nearly $4,000 per month; however, City Manager Terry Bovaird said he rounded that figure up to $5,000.
The resolution was approved unanimously.
The council also approved a resolution that authorizes the city’s human resource department to designate a full-time position for an IT (COWLINK) technician.
COWLINK is a grant-funded project that provides high-quality broadband internet service to the residents of Williston, as well as other underserved communities in Alabama, Florida and North Carolina.
Currently, one employee has split duties between the city’s utilities and IT department,
The resolution will create two full-time positions, resulting in one full-time employee for each department.
Since hiring for the city is usually handled by human resources, Bovaird told the council the reason why this issue was brought up before the board was due to the creation of a new full-time position for the gas department.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Mayor Charles Goodman presented his Student of the Month Award to Hayden Smith, a second-grade student at Joyce Bullock Elementary School. Smith was nominated by Stephanie Richardson and Dawn Stewart.
Goodman said he makes this monthly award to students “who demonstrate excellence in academic achievement, leadership, citizenship and attendance.”
Smith was praised as “such a great leader in class… always helping other students when they need it, without being asked and without hesitation.”
Richardson and Stewart praised Smith further, stating “he is a friend to everyone; a hard worker in class, always on task and doing his very best at everything he does.”
For his exemplary behavior, Smith earned a gift certificate from Domino’s Pizza in addition to his plaque from Goodman.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at Williston City Hall.
