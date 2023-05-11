The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented scholarships to three students during Williston Middle High School’s Scholarship Night.
Emma Hiers was the recipient of a $500 Harriett Downs Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship while Cali Crossman and Olivia Nussel were each a recipient of a $1,000 Raymond Robinson Memorial Scholarship.
According to a post on the chamber’s Facebook page, “the Harriett Downs Scholarship is given to a graduating senior who will pursue higher education in a vocational or technical field.”
Meanwhile, “the Robinson scholarship, sponsored by Williston Peanuts, is given to a graduating senior who will study business or agriculture at a four-year institution of higher learning,” according to the post.
