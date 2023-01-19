The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce held its first Lunch & Learn event of 2023 for members on Jan. 12. The event was held at the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center inside Williston City Hall.
City Planner Laura Jones was the guest speaker at the lunch & learn, as she provided updates on current projects happening in downtown Williston as well as future plans for the city and its recreation areas.
