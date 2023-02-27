Williston Animal Shelter now city property

WILLISTON — The long-awaited Williston Animal Shelter became city property at the Feb. 21 city council meeting.
The project, well over five years in the making, was given a boost by the volunteer efforts of Mayor Charles Goodman.
Together with nonprofit group Williston Community Animal Shelter Inc., of which Goodman serves as a board member, the animal shelter is now one step closer to fruition.
The resolution by the board terminates the lease agreement with WCAS and assumes responsibility for the completed shelter. Once the utility hookup is made, the temporary certificate of occupancy for the building will become permanent.
The shelter still needs to be furnished, and council President Debra Jones suggested that a fundraiser be held for things like exam tables, trash bins and whatever else the shelter may need. She suggested cash donations instead of people donating items that may not be suitable for the shelter.
Jones also thanked the nonprofit group’s members in attendance for their hard work and efforts on the project. The 9,000 square foot facility will have capacity for up to 16 dogs and 20 cats at one time.
No word on when the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held, yet.
In other board business, a first reading of an ordinance to allow golf carts to be driven on city streets was tabled after board members could not reach a consensus on the ordinance’s language, particularly with under-age and uninsured operators.
Jones and Vice President Marguerite Robinson voted for approval, with council members Zack Bullock and Elihu Ross voting against. Councilman Michael Cox, the potential tiebreaker, was absent from the meeting.
The ordinance, requested by City Manager Terry Bovaird, was criticized for ambiguous language that stated: “no one under the age of 14 could operate a golf cart.” It also stated that a Florida driver’s license would be required to operate a golf cart on certain designated city streets.
Minimum age for a Florida driver’s license is 16 years of age.
Golf carts would have to be inspected and approved by the Williston Police Department and require turn signals and headlights for operation after sunset. Golf carts would not be allowed to park on city streets.
Bovaird emphasized that this would not mean golf carts will be permitted on all city roads. The city would also have to purchase and post signs so residents would know which roads are permitted for golf cart operation.
“In all likelihood, the cost will be approximately $8,000 to the city,” Bovaird said of the signage.
The city council also had considered an ordinance that would coincide with the golf cart issue, and that would be requiring parking permits for golf carts. But since the board could not agree on the language for golf cart operation, that discussion was also tabled.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St.
