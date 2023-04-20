BRONSON — For the first time in countless years, proms for both Williston and Chiefland High Schools were held in Levy County. This year, both events were hosted at the local resort Black Prong Equestrian Village, located just south of Bronson.
Williston High School prom took place on April 1 with an “Enchanted Forest” theme. The Williston students entered their prom through an arched tunnel draped in greenery and sparkling lights, perfectly accompanied by the surrounding oak trees. Students enjoyed refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres on the veranda while Darrin LeGree from DeGree Entertainment brought hot modern hits to the dance floor that kept the energy high.
“Black Prong offers a setting filled with natural beauty,” Angela Stinson, Williston Junior Class Sponsor, said. “Making arrangements for food services and down to the most minute decorating detail was easy and enjoyable!”
The Chiefland High School prom was held at Black Prong on April 7 and was themed after the popular TV series, “Yellowstone.” Chiefland students had the option for dinner as part of their prom ticket, and many came early to dine rather than traveling to a restaurant before arriving. One of these early arrivals was Hunter (Billie Ray) Sharp, who came to the prom mounted on his horse, King, in true Yellowstone style.
“The staff at Black Prong took so much off my plate that I was actually able to enjoy the night that we had all worked so hard for,” Stacy Swain, Chiefland Junior Class Sponsor, said.
New Beginnings Entertainment kept the dance floor packed with classics everyone knew and loved. Beyond the dancing, the 360 Camera by ShineBright 360 was a hit with the students and faculty who took turns dressing up with props and taking videos all night.
The Black Prong Event Manager, Jana Carlisle, is both a Levy County native and a graduate of Williston High School. For her, the opportunity to be a part of a local prom was particularly meaningful.
“It was such an honor to be part of the first prom(s) held in Levy County as far back as I can remember!,” Carlisle said. “For many that attended, it was their first look at what Black Prong Equestrian Village has to offer. Having this beautiful space to celebrate together in our own backyard not only kept kids close, it made it even more special. I’m looking forward to celebrating many more milestones with the community I love.”
