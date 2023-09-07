Williston AARP Chapter #912 terminated; being replaced by Williston AARP Group

WILLISTON — After 51 years, the Williston AARP Chapter #912 has been dissolved and is being replaced by the Williston AARP Group.
We will continue to meet at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month, beginning Monday, Sept. 11, in Thompson Hall of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church (661 NW First Ave., Williston).
We plan to have a social hour, games, occasional programs, and will continue the community service projects. All seniors are invited to enjoy the fun and make new friends.
For more information, call 352-208-1450 and leave a message.
