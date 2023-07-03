Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.