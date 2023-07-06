Welcome to Levy County, The Traveling Bean

The Traveling Bean, a mobile food truck, is serving up coffee, breakfast foods and other treats to residents in both Levy and Gilchrist County.

 Courtesy of: Tiffany Pitts

CHIEFLAND — Tiffany Pitts wanted to offer organic coffee to all of the surrounding communities – not just one specific location.

She opened The Traveling Bean, a mobile food truck, offering her menu to those in both Levy and Gilchrist County.

Pitts certainly already knows her way around the region. She is a Chiefland native and met her husband, Jared, when they attended Chiefland High School together. They still live in the area with their three children.

The Traveling Bean menu includes organic coffee, lemonade, lattes, smoothies, muffins, a variety of breakfast foods, New York bagels and chicken salad croissants.

“I opened The Traveling Bean because I wanted to offer a wholesome organic coffee product to the community as well as healthy breakfast options,” Pitts said. “Our family consumes a lot of organic foods, and it was important to me to offer things to our community that I would want my family to eat and drink.”

“We receive freshly roasted coffee beans twice a week that we grind right on our truck,” she said. “We try to provide only the freshest top quality ingredients.”

The mobile location has had great success, but Pitts plans to one day open a brick and mortar addition.

The Traveling Bean is on Facebook (@The Traveling Bean). This is also where you can find the mobile food truck’s weekly schedule.

