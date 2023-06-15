CHIEFLAND — A mother and daughter duo have expanded their longarm quilting service and recently opened up a new quilt shop in Levy County.
The Busy Bobbins, situated in downtown Chiefland, is owned by Kim Hart and her daughter, Shawna Hart. The quilt shop offers fabric, notions, books, patterns and quilting services.
“We love downtown Chiefland and would love to see more quilts in Chiefland,” the owners said in a written response to the Levy Citizen.
The Busy Bobbins celebrated its opening on May 25 – just before the city’s annual Watermelon Festival – where members of the public were invited to come tour the shop and partake in some snacks and comradery. A ribbon cutting was also held by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to the variety of services currently being offered, The quilt shop is also planning to offer classes in roughly two months.
"We will be having beginner sewing classes, small projects and 'Sit and Sews' where we gather with our own projects to sew together," Shawna said in an email response. "We'll be providing snacks and drinks during these classes, too.
The classes will be held on the quilt shop's off-days (Sundays and Mondays). Shawna said their goal is to bring additional social events to gather more periodically in the community.
The public is encouraged to follow the shop on Facebook (@The Busy Bobbins (The Busy Bobbins Inc.)) and on its website for updates on products and more.
“We love serving our community and hope to bring more ways to gather to the local area,” the owners said in a written response to the Levy Citizen.
The Busy Bobbins is located at 20 S. Main St., Chiefland, FL, 32626. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.thebusybobbins.com/ or call 352-507-2389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.