Welcome to Levy County, Melodies & A Microbus

Weather Alert

.Moisture streaming into the Florida peninsula from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to multiple rounds of heavy rainfall through Friday. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Levy and Inland Levy. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches is forecast through Friday, with locally higher totals possible. These heavy rainfall amounts over saturated soil conditions may lead to flooding. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&