Welcome to Levy County, Melodies & A Microbus

While out and about, you may have seen Groovy Gus the Microbus and its owner, Elaine Hargrove, driving around and bringing smiles to the Tri-County area.
Gus is a uniquely-painted 1978 VW Bus and is home to Hargrove’s business, Melodies & A Microbus.
Hargrove has always had music as a part of her life, as she has moved from Iowa to Michigan to Levy County. For most of her career, she owned her own businesses, and in her retirement has jumped into her passion for performing.
Hargrove performs music that she describes as simple, clean and melodic. This includes folk, pop and blues from the 1960s to present day.
“I always try to pick tunes that have a happy message, or talking about peace and love and getting along in the world,” she said.
Hargrove has played at venues ranging from the Putnam Lodge to Strawberry Fields for RV’ers. She works on a sliding scale of cost and will consider free appearances for community and charity events. Gus can also frequently be found at local car shows and cruises.
“I am retired,” Hargrove said. “So, I am doing it for a bit of pin money, as they used to say. It’s just my own personal enjoyment, and mostly for the enjoyment of others. Really, that’s my goal.”
Melodies & A Microbus can be reached at 682-225-9789 or found on Facebook (@MelodiesAndAMicrobus).
