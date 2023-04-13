CHIEFLAND — Levy County women looking for formalwear and style no longer need to travel to Gainesville.
Elegant Beauty Boutique recently opened its doors in Chiefland and offers a selection of fashionable looks. Owned and operated by Katlin Brown, the store is located at 1525 NW 26th Ave., Chiefland (by Chiefland Billiards).
“Chiefland is a beautiful, loving town,” Brown said in a written statement to the Levy Citizen. “I couldn’t have picked anywhere better.”
The boutique carries a selection of women’s fashions and accessories, including designer bags, shoes and new prom, bridal and cocktail dresses. Available sizes range from small to 3XL. It also offers beauty products like bath salts, shower steamers and bath bombs.
“We are a small, family-owned boutique and we’re so blessed to be here,” Brown said. “And I look forward to serving all the newest, up-to-date fashions to our area, and I can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces.”
Hours of operation at the boutique can vary, as Brown is currently searching for more employees. For more information, you can find Elegant Beauty Boutique on Facebook @Elegant Beauty Boutique.
