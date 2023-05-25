BRONSON — Five years ago, Rachel Pearson created a Facebook page for her at-home baking business.
She had started making decorated cookies with her older daughter as a way to fight postpartum depression. Pearson didn’t dream she would be running her own bakery and coffee shop.
“Everything is made from scratch, including my extracts,” Pearson, who is the owner of Bourbon Vanilla Bakery, said. “I’m excited to offer the very best of the best to our community. I hope everyone leaves Bourbon Vanilla Bakery feeling a little happier than they did before they walked in, savoring every bite and every sip.”
Bourbon Vanilla Bakery is located at 135 N. Hathaway Ave. in Bronson. This is the same building as Tony’s WhistleStop & Fuel, between Julie’s Diner and Capital City Bank.
The bakery is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It offers baked goods, breakfast and lunch items all made by hand, as well as Italian coffee, espresso and gifts. The location has long been a business run by Pearson’s family.
“My dad opened his business in Bronson in 1966, and he was a mechanic,” Pearson said. “He used to work on cars on this side of the building. I’ve probably spent the majority of my life on this property.”
“When I was 10 years old, he converted it to a convenience store/gas station, and this spot became the office,” she said. “And where the kitchen is, the storage was for the store.”
With the great success of Bourbon Vanilla Bakery, Pearson is only taking limited custom orders at this time – mostly weddings. She speaks highly of the local at-home bakeries in the area and recommends several of them to those seeking custom orders.
“Word spread to this lady up in Mayo,” Pearson said. “She contacted me about a cinnamon roll wedding cake. My cinnamon rolls are pretty gooey, so I wasn’t sure how I was going to accomplish this.”
“She ordered this month and half, two months ago, and honestly, I was booked,” Pearson said. “I was already turning people away. But I couldn’t turn down a cinnamon roll wedding cake. That was exciting and new. And it turned out perfect.”
Pearson then made a red, white and blue decorated version for the bakery, which will be featured in the July issue of Gainesville City Lifestyle magazine.
“It’s really unbelievable that I started as a home-based business and have this,” Pearson said. “And to think that it started from postpartum depression, this is the sunshine from all of that pain I went through. It’s just incredible. It’s God. To bring something gourmet to the Levy County area, I’ve been very blessed.”
