WILLISTON — The message was clear Saturday in Williston. It has to stop. And by it, the violence that has occurred recently in the community.
A number of residents and community leaders came together at Cornelius Williams Park for a Non-Violence Rally to share messages against gun violence in the city. The event was a joint collaboration between local churches, pastors, law enforcement and community resources.
“We’ve just seen so much gun violence over and over again,” Rev. Willie Battles, one of the organizers of the event, said of the decision to hold the rally.
“I grew up in this community,” he said. “I am a product of this community. And reality is, we want to make a change. We’re not going to tolerate certain things in our community. We can’t stop everything. But we can prevent some things.”
A handful of guest speakers took to the stage throughout the rally to voice their concern about the recent violence as well as reaffirm their support to residents in the community. Some of these people included: Williston Mayor Charles Goodman, Police Chief Mike Rolls and Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum.
Additionally, folks also had a chance to hear from a few people who shared their own personal experiences with gun violence.
As he took to the stage first, an emotional Goodman shared his feelings on the crime that has taken place recently.
“I love this city,” he said. “And it breaks my heart when it’s young people doing this to each other. I can’t understand it.”
“There’s no reason why we have to resort to this kind of violence in our city,” Goodman said.
Rolls was next to take to the stage and said that the community has the backing from law enforcement and that he “refuses” to let the crime take over the community.
“We’re going to work together whether we like each other or not,” he said.
Rolls also mentioned how he was “honored to be a chief of police of a city in a county that cares about its community and law enforcement officials” and that he will always be there for the city.
“As your chief of police for the great city of Williston, I hereby promise and swear to you that I will always give you my best,” he said. “I will always be available for the community.”
McCallum, who was joined by several other members from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at the event, echoed Goodman’s thoughts on the recent crime that has occurred when taking his turn on the stage.
“This should not be happening,” he said. “We see it happening all across the country. But it should not be happening in Levy County (and) in Williston.”
McCallum reiterated the sheriff’s office slogan “see something, say something” and encouraged folks to reach out to them.
“We want to stop this violence,” he said. “We need everyone’s help.”
After speaking, Goodman, Rolls and McCallum joined local pastors and leaders at the front of the stage for a presentation to honor Malik Hall, who was shot and killed in February. Goodman presented Hall’s mother with a plaque from the community in memory of her son.
As the event neared its conclusion, it finished with words from a few other partnering agencies in the community, including Greg Hamilton, field ambassador (Levy County) for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, followed by a closing prayer. Those in attendance at the rally were then invited to partake in a meal that was prepared at the park.
Battles said they are planning to hold another event in a few months.
“Whatever it is, we’re going to pull people together (and) we’re going to make it happen,” he said. “We’re not going to quit here. We’re going to start something and we’re going to continue on.”
