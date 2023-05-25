A Chiefland man wanted for selling methamphetamines is now facing additional charges after he was found in possession of illegal drugs.
According to a Levy County Sheriff’s news release, detectives received a tip that 43-year-old Joseph Collins was spotted at the Manatee Jiffy on May 16. Investigators did not have anyone close by to arrest Collins and called for the assistance of the Chiefland Police Department.
Collins was found and detained by CPD officers until LCSO detectives could arrive. According to the news release, investigators searched Collins during the arrest and found the illegal drugs in his pocket.
According to the news release, Collins had 21 1/2 grams of meth and 1 1/2 grams of fentanyl both in his possession and in his vehicle, leading to the new charges being imposed against him.
The warrant for the sale of methamphetamines was obtained from an investigation launched by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force in January, according to the news release.
“Drug investigations continue across the county and are frequently opened based on tips from our community,” the news release said. “We want to ensure everyone that each tip we receive is thoroughly investigated and just because you do not see an immediate arrest, doesn’t mean we aren’t working on the case. Drug investigations take time and often lead to multiple arrests.”
Collins is currently being held in the Levy County Detention Center on charges related to the January sale of methamphetamines along with possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamines, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $150,000.
